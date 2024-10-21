A grandfather who was jailed for his involvement in an anti-immigration riot outside a hotel in Rotherham has died in prison.

Peter Lynch, 61, was serving a two-year and eight month sentence for violent disorder after the unrest outside the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers on 4 August.

Bodycam footage showed him repeatedly screaming abuse at police during the rioting.

The Prison Service confirmed that Lynch died on 19 October at HMP Moorland near Doncaster.

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will now investigate his death.

The violence outside the hotel, which was housing asylum seekers, was one of a number of riots across the UK sparked by protests held in the wake of the murders of three girls in Southport.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.