A staff member at a petrol station is fighting for his life after he was hit by a car while trying to stop the driver leaving without paying for fuel.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the Esso petrol station on Castleford Road in Normanton at 2.22am on Sunday morning.

The injured man had been hit by a black Audi after he came out of the shop when the driver was driving out without paying.

Detective Inspector Heather Shearer, of Wakefield District CID, said: "This is an extremely serious incident which has left a man who was doing his job in hospital in a critical condition.

"We have extensive enquiries ongoing to identify those involved and are keen to speak with anyone who has any information that could assist us in our ongoing enquiries."

Officers are urging people to pass information to Wakefield District CID by calling 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.