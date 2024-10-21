Two men have been jailed after a fight in Scunthorpe left one slashed with a machete and the other stamped and kicked in the head.

Daniel Woodley and Cameron Reilly were sentenced to a combined total of three years and four months following a fight which broke out in at a bar on Frodingham Road on Wednesday, 31 July.

During the incident, which happened at around 7pm, Reilly pulled a small machete from his waist band and slashed Woodley across his arm before chasing him into the busy main road.

Reilly then gave up on his attack, heading in the other direction and leaving Woodley bleeding from his injury.

Later that evening Reilly was drinking in another pub on Oswald Road when Woodley entered and began attacking him, punching him and knocking him to the floor.

Crossroads of Frodingham Road, Oswald Road, Doncaster Road and High St in Scunthorpe Credit: Google Maps

Police said: "Reilly once again pulled the machete out of his waist band and chased Woodley back to the busy pub garden.

"Woodley then picked up a chair to throw it at Reilly, punched him to the floor again, then stamped and kicked him in the head."

The pair were then arrested.

Cameron Reilly, 23, pleaded guilty to affray and possession of a bladed article and was sentenced to 10 months in prison, with an additional six-months to run concurrently.

Daniel Woodley, 31, of Normanby Road in Scunthorpe pleaded guilty to affray and possession of a bladed article and was sentenced to 10 months in prison, with an additional three-months to run concurrently.

Detective Constable Scott Massey said the pair were "violent individuals who caused havoc in a public place whilst innocent bystanders were trying to enjoy their night out at a local pub.

He said: " Reilly left the house that day armed with a machete with the intent to use it at whatever opportunity he was given. Woodley then quickly responded with a violent vendetta in a public place."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.