Only 107 court orders designed to protect victims from stalkers have been used in the ITV Calendar region in the last four years – despite 67,000 reports of unwanted and intrusive behaviour.

Stalking protection orders (SPOs) were introduced in 2020 as a tool courts could use to crack down on perpetrators.

But figures obtained by ITV Calendar show just 107 were granted in the first four years of the scheme across the police forces of Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and Derbyshire.

In the same time period, there were 67,000 stalking complaints.

Between 2020 and 2023, Derbyshire Police applied for the highest number of SPOs in the region, with 73 applications.

Of those, 43 were granted.

The other forces' figures were as follows:

Lincolnshire Police: 42 applications (19 granted)

Humberside Police: 23 applications (23 granted)

West Yorkshire Police: 18 applications (15 granted)

South Yorkshire Police: 6 applications (4 granted)

North Yorkshire Police: 6 applications (3 granted)

Domestic abuse charity IDAS said there was a lack of understanding among police of stalking behaviour.

Regional manager Evie Duarte said: "Unless it's recognised that it's stalking then an order isn't going to be applied for.

"They have to understand stalking is around a pattern of behaviour, it's obsessive, it's frequent, it's unwanted. If they're responding to individual incidents and not putting those patterns together then it may not be recognised as stalking.

"Stalking is incredibly dangerous. In many domestic homicides stalking has come before somebody being killed."

She added: "There is a lot of misunderstanding around stalking behaviour. That is getting better, but there is a long way to go."

What are stalking protection orders?

A stalking protection order is made following an application to the magistrates' court by police. It is a civil order.

Applications can be made for interim or full orders.

They are a tool designed either for situations where the offending does not meet the criminal threshold or where a suspect has been charged.

They are not an alternative to prosecution, but can be used to complement the prosecution of a stalking offence.

Once granted, a SPO can ban the defendant from behaving in certain ways and require them to meet certain rules.

There is no specific legal definition of stalking.

However, the police and Crown Prosecution Service define it as a pattern of unwanted, fixated, and obsessive behaviour which is intrusive.

It can include harassment that amounts to stalking or stalking that causes fear of violence or serious alarm or distress.

There is no such thing as a "typical" stalking perpetrator or a "typical" victim.

'Everywhere I was, he was there'

Jane - not her real name - has spent years of her twenties feeling like her every move was being watched.She said her life was made hell by her ex-partner, who still walks the streets today.She said: "[He] was constantly turning up, I’d get bombarded with phone calls, text messages, threats - wanting to know where I am. He literally wouldn’t leave me alone.

"Once he’d get to the house he’d refuse to leave. He was constantly there. He’d make threats. Everywhere I was he was there. It was a nightmare."

'Jane' says South Yorkshire Police did not apply for a stalking protection order for her, despite being asked by a charity. Credit: ITV News

Jane took out a restraining order and a non-molestation order, but says his behaviour continued regardless. In messages seen by ITV Calendar, a police officer involved in the case admitted there had been "many" breaches of the orders in place but described them as "low level".A charity asked South Yorkshire Police to apply for a stalking protection order. Breaching an order is a criminal offence.But the application was never made.Jane said: "They refused to give me one, said I didn’t need one because I had a restraining order. But the stalking protection order would protect me from the stalking and harassment. He’s constantly breaching [other orders] but police were not taking it as stalking."She said there was little point in the orders if they were not used.

"Why have something in place if it’s not going to be given?" she said.

"In my opinion, the system’s a joke. It’s not working. In my instance there’s been multiple breaches, multiple evidence. And he’s still walking the streets."

In a statement, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "We take all reports of stalking seriously and we are committed to delivering a robust response to stalking perpetrators and a professional and compassionate service to victims.

It said that all cases are reviewed by an expert panel, "carefully assessing the risks posed to victims and pursuing all available options to prioritise the safeguarding of vulnerable people."

It said that the force had increased the number of SPOs applied for in 2024, following new guidance published by the Home Office which saw the evidence threshold for the orders lowered.

It said: "Since this time, the panel has put forward a number of stalking cases to the courts and successfully secured SPOs to ensure victims are protected from harm – in 2024, 11 SPOs have been issued."

'Lisa' is currently trying to get an SPO and says she doesn't leave the house alone. Credit: ITV News

'I feel like I'm a prisoner in my own home'

Another woman, Lisa - also not her real name - has been told that officers are working towards applying for an SPO.

However, she doesn't know how long this could take, or whether it will be successful.

Meanwhile, her ex-partner's worrying behaviour continues. She said he stands in the garden staring into her house, appears on routes she takes regularly and that he has posted items through her letterbox. "I feel I’m a prisoner in my own home," she said.

"I don’t go anywhere by myself apart from work, I’ve got window alarms, CCTV. It’s horrible. I daren’t even take my dog for a walk.

"I think to myself sometimes, I hope that the police don’t have to come to my house and tell my children their mum is no longer here. It’s just so hard because I'm not the person I was, I feel like a prisoner and I’ve done nothing wrong."

Tragedy that prompted actionThe issue of stalking has become increasingly high-profile following tragedies like the case of Gracie Spinks.

On the 18 June 21, she was killed by former colleague Michael Sellers, who had become obsessed with her. She was 23.Gracie had previously reported Sellers to Derbyshire Police for following her, but he was simply given words of advice.

After killing her, Sellers killed himself.

Gracie Spinks

Following the inquest into Gracie's death, Derbyshire Police apologised for its failings committed to changing its handling of stalking incidents.

The force recruited a stalking coordinator, who supports risk assessment processes and stalking investigations. A team which specifically deals with civil orders was also created. ITV Calendar's figures show the force is applying for 12 times as many stalking protection orders as some of its neighbours.

Det Ch Insp David Ball said: "One of the biggest reasons is we have recruited a dedicated stalking coordinator who is a police staff member. [She has] been in post for a couple of years and she has become a subject matter expert to help officers apply for the orders."

Det Ch Insp Ball said the force is focusing on SPOs as the orders have "more teeth" than others.

"I think we have got more knowledgeable around the process," he said.

The force also has specialist officers checking that the perpetrators are complying with SPOs. A few weeks ago, the force detected the first breach, by going out and testing it was being followed.

Charities have raised concerns that the likelihood of getting a SPO can be a postcode lottery due to resources varying between forces.

Det Ch Insp Ball said: "[We're] trying to spread that learning through the college of policing and training programs. But it should be right that everyone deserves an equal share of the services in policing."

A spokesperson from the Home Office said: “Stalking is a serious crime with devastating impact on victims. We are committed to halving violence against women and girls and will treat it as the national emergency it is.

“We will continue to work closely with the police and criminal justice system to understand how we can better protect victims and will use every tool available to us to bring more perpetrators to justice. This includes our commitment to strengthen stalking protection orders.”

Domestic abuse advice and support Refuge Refuge supports more than 6,000 clients on any one day, helping them rebuild their lives and overcome many different forms of violence and abuse - including domestic violence, sexual violence, so-called ‘honour’-based violence, human trafficking and modern slavery, and female genital mutilation If you, or someone you care about, is experiencing domestic abuse, you can phone The National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247. Back to top Women's Aid Women’s Aid is the national charity working to end domestic abuse against women and children. They have been at the forefront of shaping and coordinating responses to domestic violence and abuse through practice for over 45 years. You can send an email to a Women’s Aid domestic abuse support worker.

Or you can use their online live chat. Back to top IDAS IDAS is the largest specialist charity in the North supporting people affected by domestic abuse and sexual violence. idas.org.uk

North Yorkshire and Barnsley: 03000 110110

Sheffield: 0808 8082241

email: info@idas.org.uk Back to top ManKind The Mankind Initiative is the principal, expert and specialist charity in the UK focussing on male victims of domestic abuse. The charity collaborates and works in close partnership with other organisations and practitioners to support these victims too. It was the first in Great Britain to support male victims. You can call ManKind on 01823 334 244 (Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm) Back to top Men's Advice Line Men’s Advice Line is a team of friendly Advisors who will listen and believe you. Its focus is to increase the safety of men experiencing domestic abuse, and the safety of any children, by providing confidential support. You can call on 0808 8010 327 for non-judgemental information and support.

Lines are open Monday and Wednesday, 9am to 8pm, and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9am to 5pm Back to top

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.