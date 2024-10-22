Play Brightcove video

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Fox gave the news at a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon

Police searching for missing North Yorkshire woman Victoria Taylor have found a body.

The mother-of-one, 34, had not been seen since the morning of 30 September when she left her home in Norton, Malton.

At a press briefing on Tuesday 22 October, North Yorkshire Police said a body had been found by police divers in the River Derwent at around 11.45am.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Fox said the person had yet to be identified but Miss Taylor's family had been informed and were "distressed by today's news".

They were being supported by specialist officers.

A cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but the force has previously said Miss Taylor's disappearance was not being treated as suspicious.

Victoria Taylor was seen on CCTV at a BP petrol station, left, and at Malton Bus Station. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

After she was last seen at home, Miss Taylor, who was known as "Vixx" and worked as a nursing home nurse, visited a petrol station and bus station.

She was last seen on CCTV walking towards the River Derwent. Some of her belongings were found nearby.

A major police search has been ongoing for the last three weeks, while members of the public have also been involved in looking for her.

A Facebook group dedicated to the search had almost 11,000 members.

Victoria Taylor worked as a nurse at a nursing home. Credit: Rivermead Care Home

Mr Fox said: "I would personally like to thank all the members of the public who have made contact with us and supported us in our efforts."

He added: "Victoria's family and those closest to her have understandably felt an enormous amount of heartache since the day she was reported missing.

"Whilst today's outcome is not what anybody would wish for, Victoria's family have asked me to express their thanks to anyone who has supported North Yorkshire Police and the emergency services."

