A DJ and his adopted sister who sexually abused children who attended discos have been jailed.

Darren Gibson and Rebecca Kirton, who were in a relationship, were both involved in grooming young victims in Leeds between 2002 and 2008.

Two of Gibson's victims were in their early teens when he raped them in 2004.

He exchanged numbers with one of the girls and arranged for her to go to his house the next day.

She went with a friend to the house, where Gibson and Kirton plied them with drink.

After the friend was ill and was put to bed by Kirton, Gibson raped and sexually assaulted the victim.

The second victim requested a song at a disco where Gibson was working as a DJ. As she was leaving the stage he sexually assaulted her. The victim immediately reported the incident to police.

The third victim was groomed over a longer period of time, from her pre-teens to her mid-teens. She was raped and sexually assaulted by Gibson, with Kirton joining in some of the abuse.

Gibson, now 54, of Holdforth Close, Leeds, was found guilty of 19 offences after a trial in September, including indecent assault, rape, sexual assault and causing or inciting a child into sexual activity.

He was jailed for 24 years.

Kirton, 39, also of Holdforth Close, was found guilty at trial of two counts of sexual assault, one of rape and one of causing or inciting a child into sexual activity. She was jailed for 12 years.

Both were ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

Det Insp Stephen King, of West Yorkshire Police’s major investigation review team, praised the "courage and bravery" of the victims.

He said: "They have had to wait a long time to see justice finally being done and I hope today’s outcome will bring some comfort to them.

“I’m pleased that in handing down these sentences, the court has recognised the gravity of Gibson and Kirton’s offending. They are calculated sexual predators who carried out serious harm to young girls over a significant period of time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.