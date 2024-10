ITV Yorkshire’s political programme Last Orders is back, hosted by political correspondent Charanpreet Khaira.

Topics for discussion include the race for the Tory Party leadership, Labour's first 100 days in office, and the upcoming budget.

Charanpreet’s guests are Lib Dem peer Lord Newby of Rothwell, the Conservative MP for Brigg and Immingham Martin Vickers, and Labour's new MP in Huddersfield, Harpreet Uppal.