A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Bradford.

Police were called to Barlow Street by the ambulance service at around 10.30pm on Monday after the 23-year-old man was found unconscious.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are taking place on Back Heath Terrace, Upper Rushton Road, Barlow Street, Barkerend Road, Harewood Street and Gladstone Street.

Neighbourhood patrols have been increased to provide reassurance, West Yorkshire Police said.

Witnesses are being asked to contact the force.

