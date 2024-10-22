A man who raped a young woman in a pub toilet in Scarborough has had his sentence more than doubled after police appealed to the Attorney General.

Szczepan Zenon Malczewski followed his victim into the toilet and attacked her on 7 May.

The woman, aged in her early 20s, had been drinking in the pub with her friends before they left to go home.

Malczewski, 38, later admitted forcing himself on her for around 10 minutes.

On 2 August he was jailed for two years and eight months at York Crown Court for rape and sexual assault by penetration.

Det Con Nick Burton, of North Yorkshire Police, applied on behalf of the victim to have Malczewski's sentence overturned for being unduly lenient.

The application was heard at the Court of Appeal, where three judges quashed the previous sentence and imposed a prison term of six years.

They judged that the original sentence had not fully taken into account the psychological harm caused to the victim, as well as her vulnerability when Malczewski attacked her.

Speaking after the hearing in London, Det Con Burton said: "It is pleasing that we have been able to successfully appeal the original sentence which has almost doubled to six years’ imprisonment.

"This is only right given the horrendous nature of the attack carried out by Malczewski on the young woman.

"Again, I hope this outcome provides some comfort and strength for the victim who has shown true bravery throughout this ordeal."

