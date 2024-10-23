A 16-year-old boy who was shot and stabbed with a machete in Leeds is among three people who have been arrested over the incident.

The teenager suffered injuries including machete wounds to his leg and arm and a shotgun wound to his arm after he was attacked by a gang in Cambrian Terrace, Holbeck, in the early hours of 13 October.

He was released from hospital after treatment, but was then arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon. He has since been released on bail.

Two other men were arrested after a raid at Cottingley Springs travellers site, in Gelderd Road, Leeds, in the early hours of Wednesday, 23 October.

A 22–year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm.

A 46-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.