Police say a man who was beaten and stabbed to death in Bradford was attacked after "some sort of dispute".

Luqman Ishfaq, 23, was today named as the victim of the incident in Barlow Street at around 10.30pm on Monday, 21 October.

West Yorkshire Police said he had earlier been in a VW Golf which was involved in violent disorder on Barkerend Road.

Mr Ishfaq and three others then got out of the car and were chased by an armed gang.

He was fatally attacked and was pronounced dead at hospital.

Extensive investigations have taken place across the Barkerend area. Credit: ITV News

Senior investigator Det Ch Insp Stacey Atkinson, of the homicide and major enquiry team, said: "Whilst the motive remains unclear we believe there had been some sort of dispute prior to this incident.

" There were a number of people in the area who witnessed this incident and who were involved.

" I would directly appeal to those who were involved in any part of the disorder to come forward to police.

" His family are truly devastated."

In a statement, Mr Ishfaq's family said he was a "much-loved son, brother and friend to so many".

They added: “He was a kind-hearted and loyal man, and the pain we feel from this loss is immeasurable.

“As a family we are all truly devastated that he has been so cruelly taken from us.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.