A police force has issued tips about how to spot if an officer is abusing their position after a former constable was convicted of misconduct.

West Yorkshire Police listed a series of traits that would indicate an officer has crossed the line.

It said giveaway signs might include an officer speaking to the victim behind closed doors, suggesting solo contact, having off-duty contact, taking the victim away in a vehicle and offering invalid reasons for needing to see them.

O ver-familiarity, giving out personal contact details, buying gifts, making contact via personal social media and suggestive body language were other potentially suspicious behaviours.

It comes after a former West Yorkshire Police officer was convicted of misconduct in a public office after using his position to pursue sexual relationships.

An investigation by the Independent Officer for Police Conduct found PC Declan Middleton had sex with one woman two days after visiting her home to obtain a witness statement following a domestic violence incident.

He continued to send her messages of a sexual nature and told her to not disclose their relationship to anyone when she said she no longer wanted contact with him.

After he was arrested, investigators found Middleton had sent inappropriate messages to two other women he met while on duty.

Middleton resigned while under investigation.

He was later found guilty after a trial at Leeds Crown Court of two counts of misconduct in a public office. He is due to be sentenced on 22 November but has already been banned for life from serving in the police.

Det Ch Supt Nicola Bryar, head of West Yorkshire Police’s professional standards directorate, said: "This former officer’s behaviour is shameful to his colleagues and the police service as a whole. The vast majority of those working for West Yorkshire Police work tirelessly to protect people and it is incredibly disappointing for them when a colleague is involved in such completely unacceptable behaviour.

“If anyone has any concerns about the conduct of a West Yorkshire Police employee, please report it so that it can be investigated and appropriate action taken.”

IOPC regional director Emily Barry said: “PC Middleton’s predatory behaviour was unacceptable and has no place in policing. The fact he tried to cover his tracks was evidence that he knew what he was doing was wrong. This abuse of trust seriously risked undermining public confidence in the police."

