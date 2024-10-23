A fundraiser has been launched to support the partner and young daughter of a woman whose body is believed to have been found three weeks after she went missing from home.

Police divers recovered a body from the River Derwent, in Malton, North Yorkshire on Tuesday, 22 October, close to where 34-year-old Victoria Taylor was last seen alive.

North Yorkshire Police said the person had not yet been formally identified, but Miss Taylor's family had been informed.

It followed a major search by both the force and members of the public after the mother-of-one - known as "Vixx" - disappeared from home on 30 September.

Following Tuesday's news, an online fundraiser was set up by her friend Charlotte Cundill.

She wrote that the news "absolutely broke her family and the community in which she was so loved".

She added "I'd love to be able to raise some money together to support Vixx's partner and family in paying for her funeral and having some money set aside for her partner and little girl.

"Every little donation made helps towards this and will be appreciated more than you know."

By lunchtime on Wednesday almost £3,000 had been raised.

Meanwhile, the Salvation Army building in Malton was opened for people to sign a book of remembrance and light a candle in Miss Taylor's memory.

In a social media post, her sister Heidi Baker thanked those who had supported the search.

She wrote: "We will be forever grateful to everyone.

"Now is the time for us to fill our heads full of the memories we have of Vixx, memories last a lifetime."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.