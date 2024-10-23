Drivers using a major motorway bridge can travel at 70mph for the first time in more than two years after speed restrictions were lifted.

Repairs have been taking place on the M62 Ouse Bridge near Goole since March 2022, when a damaged joint was found.

A 30mph limit had been in place for periods since then.

But restrictions on t he eastbound carriageway between junctions 36 and 37 were lifted on Monday, when the hard shoulder and lanes one and two reopened.

A 50mph speed limit that remained in place on the westbound carriageway has also now been removed. Lane three and the hard shoulder remain closed westbound.

National Highways said lane three in both directions should be open by Monday 28 October, but that the hard shoulder would remain closed on the westbound carriageway while works are completed.

They added that drivers should expected more overnight lane closures while work continues, but there should not be any day time closures.

