Tributes have been paid to a heavily pregnant mother who fell to her death from a block of flats.

Emma Atkinson has been named locally as the woman who died after what police described as a "fall from height" at Shakespeare Towers, Burmantofts, Leeds, on Tuesday morning.

Her unborn child was delivered alive, but remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Ms Atkinson, who was in her 30s and in the late stages of pregnancy, is believed to have had four other children.

Dozens of tributes have been paid to her by friends and family on social media.

Emma Atkinson fell from Shakespeare Towers. Credit: Leed City Council

Dylan Connolly wrote: "We have memories that will stay with me forever. You were the crazy friend we all needed."

Marc Duffy added: "You were and still always will be an amazing woman."

Clare Parker said: "You will definitely be missed, one of a kind lass."

An online fundraiser has been set up in aid of Ms Atkinson's other children.

Organiser Lindsay Slater said: "Emma had the biggest heart and would have done anything to help anyone.

"Reaching out with the heaviest heart to ask for some help in easing the financial burden and stress of this horrific situation so that her children and family can have some time to grieve."

