Two men have been charged after a staff member suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run at a petrol station.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the Esso petrol station on Castleford Road in Normanton at 2.22am on Sunday morning.

The injured man had been hit by a black Audi after he came out of the shop when the driver was driving out without paying.

Taghan Bal, aged 18, of Wyatts Green Road, Wyatts Green, Essex, has been charged with section 18 wounding with intent, dangerous driving, perverting the course of justice, making off without payment and displaying a false number plate.

Aderoju Adeniran, aged 31, of Central Street, Islington, London, has been charged with perverting the course of justice, making off without payment and displaying a false number plate.

A vehicle has also been recovered.

Both men have been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday, 24 October).

