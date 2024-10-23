The Home Office has confirmed that work to close RAF Scampton has begun.

The former airbase, in Lincolnshire, was due to start accommodating up to 2,000 migrants from later this year as part of proposals by the previous Conservative government to reduce the reliance on hotels.

But plans were scrapped in September after a lengthy legal battle against the Home Office from West Lindsey District Council.

Since then leaders from Lincolnshire County Council, West Lindsey District Council, and City of Lincoln Council have voiced their concerns about the length of time it is taking to clarify the timelines and processes around the decommissioning of the former airbase.

The government body has stated it has informed the council of the process and will continue to provide updates to them and key local stakeholders, with the sale of the site occurring in accordance with the process for disposing of Crown land.

West Lindsey District council want to push forward with a planned £300 million regeneration project, which aims to preserve the site’s history, including the Dambusters squadron and the Red Arrows.

