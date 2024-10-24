An owner has been banned from keeping animals after t hree dogs were found in "putrid" conditions at a property in Barnsley.

The three malamute-type dogs were surrounded by rubbish and piles of faeces in the fly-infested flat in Kingsland Court, Royston, the RSPCA said.

Owner Kimberley Grant, 33, had ignored warnings to clean the property.

She was sentenced in her absence at Barnsley Magistrates' Court to nine weeks in prison - suspended for 18 months - and a five-year ban on keeping animals.

The court heard RSPCA inspector Vanessa Reid visited the upstairs flat on 20 December last year after the charity received concerns about the welfare of the dogs.

They found "dire" conditions, including mud or faeces covering the microwave, cans and bottles of alcohol littering the rooms and clothing and other belongings strewn in the living room.

The three dogs - a four-year-old female called Mieshka and her two nine-month-old puppies called Toffee and Price - were walking in their own waste.

All the blinds were closed and there was no ventilation or open windows.

Mieshka had a large patch of missing fur on her back, and thinning areas towards her rear end and hind legs.

All three dogs were constantly scratching and nibbling themselves and Grant was told they were all likely to have fleas.

In her written statement to the court Inspector Vanessa Reid said: “As I climbed the stairs, there was a horrific and overpowering smell of urine and faeces, and the higher I got, the more my eyes began to sting and water with the ammonia.

" There were multiple piles of fresh faeces present on the landing area, and the carpet was covered in trodden in faeces and dirt... The whole area could only be described as putrid.”

Grant was issued with a warning but follow-up checks found similar conditions.

A warrant was then executed on 1 February. The flat was in the same state as had been seen previously, and all three dogs were seized by the police and placed into the care of the charity.

Grant was also ordered to pay £400 in costs and a victim surcharge of £154.

All three dogs have since made a good recovery, the RSPCA said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.