Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was chased and attacked in a street in Bradford.

Luqman Ishfaq, 23, died after the incident in Barlow Street at around 10.30pm on Monday, 21 October.

West Yorkshire Police said he had earlier been in a VW Golf which was involved in violent disorder on Barkerend Road.

Mr Ishfaq and three others then got out of the car and were chased by an armed gang following "some sort of dispute" the force said.

He was fatally attacked and was pronounced dead at hospital.

Two men, aged 26 and 28, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police investigations are continuing in the area.

