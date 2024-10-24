Geoff Capes, the British shot put record holder and two-time world's strongest man, has died aged 75.

The former police officer, from Lincolnshire, was a double Commonwealth Games champion and represented Great Britain at the Olympics three times, but is perhaps best known for his success in the World’s Strongest Man competition, taking the title in both 1983 and 1985.

The six foot, five-and-a-half inch strongman’s death was confirmed by British Athletics via a statement posted on social media on Wednesday night.

It read: "British Athletics are saddened to hear the news of former British shot putter, Geoff Capes’ passing.

"Our condolences go out to his family and friends at this time."

A statement from Capes’ family said: "The family of Geoffrey Capes would like to announce his sad passing today, 23rd October.

"Britain’s finest shot-putter and twice world’s strongest man."

In addition to his two wins, Capes finished on the podium four more times in the World’s Strongest Man competition.

The official SBD World’s Strongest Man account wrote on X: "We are saddened to hear of the passing of one of the greatest strength athletes of all time, Geoff Capes.

"Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in Strength."

Capes was born in 1949 in Holbeach, the seventh of nine children, and as a youngster became a member of Holbeach Athletic Club, where he was coached by Olympic hurdler Stuart Storey, and represented his county in basketball, football and cross-country.

He worked as a coalman and an agricultural labourer after school, his official biography on the Geoff Capes Foundation saying he earned a reputation for “being able to load 20 tons of potatoes in 20 minutes” before joining Cambridgeshire Constabulary in 1970, where he served for a decade.

Capes’ first Commonwealth title came at Christchurch in 1974, a gold medal he defended four years later in Edmonton.

He also enjoyed great success at the European Indoor Championships throughout the 1970s, claiming two shot put golds, three silvers and a bronze to go with an outdoor bronze in 1974.

He represented Great Britain at the 1972, 1976 and 1980 Summer Olympics, achieving his best result of fifth at his final Games in Moscow, where he ended his career as an amateur athlete and turned professional.

That May he set the British record with a 21.68m throw in Wales, which remains the best ratified effort from a British man, and seven years later placed first in the World Strongman Challenge.

Capes went on to become a coach for many young athletes and for a time mentored the England Athletics shot put team.

Controversy came calling briefly in 2010 when two of his athletes were provisionally suspended from competition after being charged by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) following their alleged refusal to take drugs tests.

According to reports, Capes was relieved of his mentoring role with England Athletics, but a UK Athletics spokesperson told Inside the Games their organisation was not planning to take any action against the coach.

Capes was also a successful Highland Games athlete, setting records in several disciplines.

An animal lover since his youth, Capes was a renowned budgerigar breeder, serving for a spell as president of the Budgerigar Society.

Retired British strongman Eddie “The Beast” Hall, who won the title in 2017, shared a photo of the pair on Instagram alongside the caption: “One of the true legends of strength—Geoff Capes has sadly passed away today.

“Not only was Geoff a two-time World’s Strongest Man and a record-breaking shot putter, but he was also a giant in heart and spirit. He paved the way for athletes like me, showing that British grit and determination could conquer the world.

“Geoff was an inspiration to so many of us growing up, a man whose incredible achievements and character left a lasting mark on the strength community. His legacy will continue to inspire the next generation of strongmen and athletes around the world.

“Rest easy, big man. You’ll always be remembered as one of the greatest.”

British Olympic 400 metres bronze medallist Katharine Merry, in a post on X, wrote: “So sad to hear the news that Geoff Capes passed away this morning in Lincoln aged 75.

“A shot put gold medalist and World’s Strongest man on more than one occasion.

“A real household name. Memories of Geoff Capes are flooding back… a breeder of world champion budgerigars. Why Geoff? He told me they are relaxing. Big strong men and their little friends.”

British former WBC heavyweight champion Frank Bruno wrote on X: “RIP Geoff Capes we met a number of times he kept asking me if I wanted to get into weight lifting.

“I declined he wanted to arm wrestle with me but I introduced him to my pal Gary Mason who loved arm wrestling and left them to it!!”

