Emergency services have been called to Keighley following reports that a building partially collapsed.

The incident happened on Dalton Lane near the junction with Berry Street on Friday morning.

Pictures from the scene showed a car buried underneath scaffolding.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: "We were called today at 11.36am to a report of a collapsed structure.

"We have fire engines from Bradford, Shipley and Keighley, the technical rescue team and the aerial ladder platform in attendance."

Credit: Mark Crabtree

In a social media post, Bradford Council said the roads were closed while the incident was dealt with.

It said: "Highways team are assisting [West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service] with road closures after reports of a building collapse on Dalton Lane near Berry Street, Keighley.

"Building control team also offering structural advice. To allow the emergency services to deal with the incident, Dalton Lane will be closed in the area."

The building appears to be a business unit.

It is not known if anyone was hurt.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.