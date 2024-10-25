The family of a man stabbed to death in Rotherham a year ago have urged the public to help police catch his killer.

Paul Sharp, who was 52, was found with serious injuries at a property on Redscope Crescent on the morning of 25 October 2023.

He diad at the scene.

A 47-year-old man was arrested and then re-arrested on suspicion of murder, but has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

In a statement, Mr Sharp's family said: "Paul wasn't perfect, but he wasn't a bad man and did not deserve to die in the way that he did.

"We ask that anyone with information to please come forward and speak to the police. If this was your loved one you would want people to do the same thing, cooperate with the police investigation and do the right thing."

Det Insp David Robertson, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "We suspect people in this community know more than what is being told to us, and we are urging those who may have some information that could help us to come forward.

"Paul's family deserve answers and I want to reassure them that we are doing all we can to get to the truth."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.