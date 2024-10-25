The ice hockey world will pay tribute to Adam Johnson this weekend - a year after his death during a match.

Fans, players and staff will take part in a 47-second applause before games in the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL).

Johnson, who was 29, wore the number 47 on his back for Nottingham Panthers.

The EIHL said in a statement: "We would also like to actively encourage further fan-led tributes before, during or after games.

"Some fans may find the applause difficult, and we ask that you continue to support each other as you did so wonderfully over the past year."

Adam Johnson’s death in October 2023 shocked the sport of ice hockey. Credit: Bradley Collyer/PA

Johnson died after his neck was cut in a collision with a Sheffield Steelers player during a match in Sheffield on 28 October 2023.

His death was witnessed by thousands of fans inside the Sheffield Utilita Arena.

A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in November last year remains on bail.

In a post on social media, the Steelers, who play Cardiff Devils on Saturday night, said: "Players, officials, staff and fans were all affected in many different ways on that tragic night and prior to face-off we will join in 47 seconds of applause to celebrate Adam's life."

