A man has died in a hit and run in Sheffield.

The man in his 40s was hit on Gleadless Road at around 8.30pm on Thursday, 24 October.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers believe a dark coloured Volkswagen was involved. They're appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Road closures have been in place on Gleadless Road and Ridgeway Road and trams were suspended.

