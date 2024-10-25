Police investigating the murder of a man in Bradford have made six further arrests.

Five men - two aged 24 and three others aged 22, 28 and 44 - were arrested on Friday morning on suspicion of the murder of 23-year-old Luqman Ishfaq.

A sixth man was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

It follows the arrests of two men on suspicion of murder on Wednesday. A 28-year-old man has since been bailed pending further enquiries. The other, aged 26, remains in custody.

Mr Ishfaq died after an incident in Barlow Street at around 10.30pm on Monday, 21 October.

West Yorkshire Police said he had earlier been in a VW Golf which was involved in violent disorder on Barkerend Road.

Mr Ishfaq and three others then got out of the car and were chased by an armed gang following "some sort of dispute" the force said.

He was fatally attacked and was pronounced dead at hospital. West Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

