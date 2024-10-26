A crash on the A64 in North Yorkshire is causing delays for drivers.

The crash has happened this afternoon (Saturday, October 26) on the road near Sand Hutton.

An air ambulance is reported to have been called to the scene.

The AA previously said that drivers were facing "severe delays" of around 12 minutes but at 3pm a spokesperson said these had eased.

"Delays of five minutes and delays easing on A64 Eastbound in North Yorkshire. Average speed 20 mph," they said.