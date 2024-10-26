The family of a teenage girl from West Yorkshire who disappeared after she went out to buy a box of cornflakes have pleaded for information to finally bring her killer to justice after 30 years.

Lindsay Rimer was just 13 when she vanished in Hebden Bridge in 1994. Her body was found in the Rochdale Canal a few months later - she had been murdered, and her body weighed down with a heavy stone.

Lindsay was last captured on CCTV at the Spar shop in Hebden Bridge on the night of November 7, 1994. Her disappearance triggered a huge police investigation. Officers spoke to more than 5,000 people and examined more than 1,200 vehicles.

Over the decades, there have been a number of arrests, but no one has even been charged in connection with Lindsay's murder.

Now, as the 30th anniversary of her disappearance approaches, her family, friends and well-wishers have gathered in Hebden Bridge as a show of support and to launch a new appeal for information.

Her sister Kate, now 50, said:"We're aiming this appeal at anyone who knows anything about what happened to Lindsay. We want that person to come forward with whatever information they have which will lead to arresting someone for the murder of my sister."

Lindsay's younger sister Juliet, 31, was just a baby at the time of her disappearance.

She said: "There's someone who knows something out there that could be the missing piece of information. It might be that they haven't had the confidence to come forward yet. Maybe now is the time to do that."