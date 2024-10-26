West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a collision with a car in Leeds.

The incident happened at 6:30pm last night (25/10) on Street Lane at the junction of Allerton Avenue in Moortown.

A red Nissan Leaf car was travelling eastwards on Street Lane when it collided with the pedestrian who was crossing the road.

The pedestrian, a male aged in his 70s, was taken to hospital with what are described as life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, or anyone who may have video footage, is asked to contact the West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240582875.