The Pudsey community has come together to honour 11-year-old Matilda Pritchard, who tragically passed away from a rare heart condition, by continuing her dream of a litter-free world.

Matilda’s parents, Steve and Anna, have launched a fundraising campaign, aiming to raise £42,000 to support the Keep Britain Tidy Eco-Schools programme, empowering children to care for their environment.

Matilda, passionate about the environment, spent countless hours litter picking in her local parks, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and dedication to nature.

This morning Matilda's family, friends, and community members gathered in Pudsey Park, united by grief but inspired by her powerful legacy. A legacy built not of grand gestures, but of small, meaningful acts – like picking up litter in her local park, one bag at a time, to help create a world she believed could be better.

Organised by Steve and Anna in partnership with the Litter Free Pudsey group, the event was open to all – regular litter pickers, friends, family, and anyone touched by Matilda’s story. It’s not just about picking up litter; it’s about keeping her spirit alive, making sure her dream doesn’t fade away with time.

“Matilda cared so deeply,” Steve says. “She couldn’t bear to see rubbish in the places she loved. She believed that even small acts, like picking up litter, could change the world. And she was right. She showed us that one person can make a difference.”

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, Chief Executive of Keep Britain Tidy, shared her deep gratitude for the Pritchard family:

“Matilda dreamed of a world without rubbish, and her dream is one we share. Her passion for keeping her local parks clean is a powerful reminder that even the smallest of us can make the biggest difference. The world would be a better place if we all saw it through Matilda’s eyes.”