A 16-year-old boy is in hospital with very serious head injuries following a collision between a car and an electric bike.

A Talaria electric motorbike collided with the offside of an Audi Q7 as it travelled through the junction of Lombard Street and Sherbrooke Avenue in Leeds at 1:08pm yesterday (Sunday 27th October).

A 16-year-old boy suffered very serious head injuries and remains in hospital for treatment.

The male driver of the Audi was arrested on suspicion of drug driving offences and has since been released under investigation.

Police are appealing for witnesses and would like to speak to anyone who saw of has information about the collision.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.