A dangerous drunk driver who killed a mother in front of her two daughters has been sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison.

Lijuan Wu and her two children were walking along the pavement on Barrowby Road in Grantham on her eldest daughter's birthday when a Nissan car crashed into them from behind on 8 August. They were about half a mile from their home when the collision happened.

The mother died at the scene. The two girls were injured.

Ashley Towning, who was almost four times over the legal limit and under the influence of drugs, then fled the scene. Police say it was also highly likely that he was using his phone when the collision happened.

Witnesses said they saw and heard Towning’s car accelerating loudly before it hit the kerb and mounted the pavement, and that the car looked to be out of control. They said the driver did not make any attempt to steer back into the road.

His car stopped as it hit a streetlamp which then toppled over. He then got out of the car and fled, leaving behind his driving licence and two bottles of vodka; one was empty.

He was found by officers 11 minutes later hiding under his dining room table.

A breath test showed he was almost four times over the legal drink drive limit and had cocaine, benzoylecgonine and cannabis in his system.

Towning, 30, of Winchester Road, Grantham, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop and drink-driving.

