A man has been jailed for killing a 'local hero' who spent lockdown singing online to raise £16,000 for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

Robert Hiscoe died following a serious assault at The Butterbowl pub in Farnley, Leeds, in the early hours of Sunday 5 May 2024. He was taken to hospital but later died.

Nathaniel Philip, 35, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to unlawful killing but denied murder at a hearing on September 27.

Today (October 28) at Leeds Crown Court Nathaniel Philip was sentenced to five and a half years in prison for manslaughter.

Judge Howard Crowson KC said what happened was a tragedy.

He said that Nathaniel Philip counted the victim amongst his friends and the two men had spend most of the day together.

The court heard that the two men had fallen out and Robert Hiscoe punched Mr Philip and knocked him to the ground. It was some time later that Nathaniel Philip punched Mr Hiscoe, brought him to the ground and continued to hit him.

Paramedics were called but Mr Hiscoe died in hospital after having a cardiac arrest.

At the time of his death tributes were posted on social media describing Robert Hiscoe, who was a painter and decorator, as a 'local hero' who was 'loved by all'.

