A man who was caught at Luton airport after murdering a pub manager with his own baseball bat has been jailed for life.

Adrian Whiting, who was 35, was deliberately hit over the head after he went to the door of his pub, the Carpenters Arms in Boston, Lincolnshire, to 'ward off' Maskim IIiev who was arguing with his long term partner, Katya Tsoneva.

CCTV from the pub showed Iliev disarming Mr Whiting of his own baseball bat and then striking him twice.

Mr Whiting was not meant to be at work and had only gone to the pub to help with a technical problem. Both Mr Whiting's partner, Sarah Taylor, and the couple's young child were inside the pub when Iliev delivered the fatal blow.

He died ten days later in hospital.

Maskim Iliev, of Union Street, Boston, denied murder following the attack on 14 January but was found guilty after a trial at Lincoln Crown Court in July. He has been sentenced to a minimum of 17 years for his murder.

Iliev's long term partner, Katya Tsoneva, 35, was also jailed for two years after she helped to gather belongings and fund a plane ticket for his escape.

Tsoneva was also convicted of assisting an offender between 13 and 25 January this year.

Jurors heard Tsoneva returned to an address that she shared with Iliev to pack items.

She then used cash and jewellery to help fund a flight out of the UK but Iliev was detained with luggage as he tried to catch a flight from Luton airport.

Maksim Iliev Credit: Lincolnshire Police

Jonathan Cox, prosecuting, said: "He was arrested just minutes away from fleeing the jurisdiction."

Mr Cox also read out a victim impact statement from Mr Whiting's mother, Debbie Paul, who described her son as an "exceptional father."

Ms Paul said her son would do "anything for anyone," whether it be his son, fiancee, mother, sibling, friends or strangers.

"We are left wondering how someone who has done so much, not just for his friends and family, but for all his charities, can be punished in this way," Ms Paul added.

Ms Paul also emphasised how Mr Whiting's son had now been robbed of a father.

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst said any provocation from Mr Whiting was limited and he did not accept Iliev was acting in self defence at any stage.

"Adrian Whiting acted in an extremly public spirited manner and went to the front door of the pub. What he observed was the argument," Judge Hirst said.

Credit: Lincolnshire Police

Judge Hirst emphasised Mr Whiting was a slight man weighing just eight stone and he was easily disarmed by the bigger man, Iliev, when he produded the bat.

"The tug of war was not a serious contest," Judge Hirst added.

"The second blow was severe against a defenceless man with his back turned," Judge Hirst told Iliev.

Iliev was warned that once he has served his minimum term there is no guranteee he will be released from jail.

Judge Hirst said Tsoneva found herself in a difficult position and made the wrong decision.

"She could either help her partner or do the right thing," Judge Hirst stressed.

"This strikess at the very heart of the criminal justice system."

Jurors heard Mr Whiting went to the pub shortly after 10pm on 14 January to help Miss Taylor, who also worked in the bar, taking the couple's young child in a pushchair.

Mr Cox said just one customer was in the pub when they heard Iliev and Tsoneva, who lived nearby, arguing in the street.

Miss Taylor described the male as "screaming," and Ms Tsoneva appeared to be backing off towards the pub.

CCTV showed then showed Mr Whiting stepping onto the pavement.

"He is clearly telling them (the couple) to clear off, to take their argument elsewhere," Mr Cox said. "Mr Iliev took exception to Mr Whiting getting involved."

Footage then showed Mr Whiting returning to the inside of the pub and taking the metal bat from a cleaning cupboard which he prodded at Iliev.

"Mr Whiting's intention was to use it (the bat) as a means to further warn off Iliev" Mr Cox said.

Jurors heard Iliev placed two hands on the bat, and then "almost" lifted Mr Whiting off his feet.

Credit: Lincolnshire Police

Mr Cox said the first reaction of Iliev once he was in possession of the bat was to raise it and strike Mr Whiting as tried to scramble to his feet.

The first blow landed towards the back of Mr Whiting, but after a short pause Iliev adopted a strong base and delivered a second blow.

"It was the aiming of the blow to the head of Mr Whiting," Mr Cox told jurors.

Alison Summers KC, mitigating for Iliev, said he had come to the UK to work hard and had no previous convictions

Miss Summers argued it was a significant mitigating factor that it was Mr Whiting who first produced the bat.

"This incident was spontaneous and once it started very short lived," Miss Summers told the court.

Miss Summers added it was possible that Iliev had been acting self defence until he delivered the second blow.

In mitigation for Tsoneva the court heard her actions in helping Iliev to flee the country occurred before it was a murder investigation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.