Officers are continuing to search for a suspect and vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

A man, in his 40s, was on Gleadless Road in Sheffield when he was hit by a car at around 8.30pm on Thursday, 24 October. He died at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police believe a black coloured Volkswagen Golf, which suffered extensive damage to its frontend, was involved in the collision and that the driver fled the scene towards the Normanton Hill area.

The force is urging anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant John Taylor from South Yorkshire Police said: "We believe that following the collision the driver fled the scene towards the S12 intake, Normanton Hill area.

"The vehicle sustained extensive damage to its frontend, which would be very noticeable.

"I am urging you to be vigilant, if you have seen a damaged vehicle matching the description anywhere, please get in touch.

"A man has died, his family and friends have lost their loved one. We will not stop until we find those responsible and ensure they are put before the courts."

