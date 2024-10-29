Bullying allegations weren't a contributing factor to a trainee West Yorkshire Police officer's death, according to a coroner.

The father of Anugrah Abraham, 21, from Bury, Greater Manchester, claimed his son suffered bullying and racism before his death in March 2023.

Rochdale Coroners Court heard Mr Abraham, who was based at Halifax police station, feared he would lose his job and suffered nightmares of his station sergeant sitting on his chest strangling him.

Today, 29 October, a coroner ruled that Mr Abraham's death was suicide, and that he took his own life as he was "distressed" about the prospect of returning to work.

The hearing was told Mr Abraham had been left waiting months for an appointment with the force's occupational health unit prior to his death, but senior coroner Joanne Kearsley said there was "no evidence that any steps should have been taken" which would have prevented his death.

Ms Kearsley recognised there are flaws within the training of police officers and has issued a Preventing Future Death report to address concerns at a UK-wide level.

The bullying claims, previously made by his father Amar Abraham at the hearing, were not accepted by West Yorkshire Police, the force’s lawyer said.

Mr Abraham was struggling under the pressure of working as a trainee PC and also university work doing a degree apprenticeship with the force, the court heard.

PC Anugrah Abraham and his mother Sonia. Credit: Family handout

In a statement, his family said a policing culture "based on fear and discipline is not the answer."

It said: "Nothing can compensate us for the loss of our Anu, losing him has left a void that we can never truly fill. His future and ours has been changed forever.

"We have always maintained that Anu was bullied by his supervising sergeants. They found him an easy target who didn't answer back and whose gentle nature was taken for submissiveness.

"Anu became a police cadet because he wanted to make a valuable contribution to society. But when Anu asked for support, because he was struggling, the institutions he placed his trust in – West Yorkshire Police and Leeds Trinity University – failed him."

A Statement by West Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Damien Miller following the inquest, said: “West Yorkshire Police fully respects these findings, and they will be reviewed in greater detail by the force to establish areas of future improvement.

“As the Coroner stated, Anu’s death is and remains a tragedy. Many of his fellow trainees and colleagues gave evidence at the inquest, and my thoughts are with both Anu’s family and his many friends and colleagues within and beyond policing.

“West Yorkshire Police welcomes the Coroner’s intention to produce a preventing future deaths report directed at the complex challenges inherent in addressing mental health in policing. This report will be directed towards the National Police Chiefs Council given that these are challenges faced by police forces nationally.

“I would encourage all of those in West Yorkshire Police to access the range of services and support available to address any mental health challenges they are experiencing."

We have contacted Leeds Trinity University for a statement.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the police watchdog, launched an investigation following Mr Abraham's death, which concluded in January 2024.

Following the conclusion of the inquest today, the IOPC published its report and said it did not find evidence to support the allegations, however did identify issues affecting morale within the team more widely.

It said that Mr Abraham faced a number of challenges at work, and this was not helped by the quality of training provided for those who managed student officers by West Yorkshire Police at that time.

