A child has been mauled by their family dog in Sheffield, as police warn the public about dangerous canines.

The two-year-old Doberman was laid on a sofa in the family's home around 8pm on Friday, 25 October when the child approached it and began to kiss it.

The dog immediately reacted and mauled the child's head, leaving her bleeding.

She was taken to hospital and had surgery for her injuries.

The dog was seized by officers and has since been signed over to police to be put to sleep.

South Yorkshire Police shared the story to warn the public about dangerous dogs, ahead of Bonfire Night and Halloween.

The force is urging parents to act ahead of the "busy and different" period where pets may be more stressed.

They say people are more likely to be bitten by a familiar dog within their home and to remember that any canine has the ability to cause harm.

In 2023, there were 34 reports of people being seriously injured by dogs between 28 October and 8 November.

Sergeant Matt Duffy, of the dedicated Dangerous Dogs Team, said: "You know your family, you know your dog. As we approach a time of year where things are slightly different, people are in costumes and you may have more visitors to your home, please take action.

"Please remember that when a dog has been exposed to stress or anxiety, it may take a few days for the effects to end.

"It is important you are vigilant and provide your dog with a safe space."

Owners are being told to always supervise their dog and children so that they can intervene at the earliest opportunity.

As Halloween approaches, parents who may be 'trick or treating' with small children are being reminded that not every dog is friendly.

To help with the sound of fireworks, the force is advising owners to change their feeding routine so their pets don't need to leave the house for toileting reasons during peak celebration hours.

They also suggest walking pets in daylight hours where possible, and making a comfortable quiet space with toys to help them feel calm.

Some radio stations are hosting programmes with relaxing music aimed to calm dogs during peak firework times.

