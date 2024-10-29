Disabled dogs from across the UK dressed in their spookiest outfits for a Halloween-themed charity walk in Lincoln.

Canines attended the fundraising walk in Boultham Park, Lincoln, wearing everything from spider costumes and bat wings to spiderweb jumpers.

Pumpkin, a West Highland White Terrier, who came dressed as a spider, uses a wheelchair to help her move.

Her owners Tammy Fox and Richard Blogg launched the charity Pumpkin and Friends to give a second chance to animals with disabilities.

The money raised from the walk on Sunday 27 September will help to buy animal wheelchairs and to fund a respite centre.

Tammy Fox said: "Pumpkin was told by six separate vets when we first adopted her that it was unethical and cruel to keep her alive.

"I can honestly say that the majority of the animals that are here today would also have been put to sleep if they hadn't have seen our charity and reached out to us.

"Having a disability isn't a death sentence and these animals deserve a quality of life."

Richard Bloggs added: "Today there has been lots proving that fact."

Dozens of dogs took part in the Halloween walk Credit: Pumpkin On Wheels, Smiggle and Ernie

Paralympian and patron of Pumpkin and Friends, David Phillipson, said: "Pumpkin is amazing. What she does, and the wheelchairs that help with the dogs... absolutely amazing.

"It just properly shows that they just get on with it no matter what, so I think it opens people eyes."

Over the past two and a half years, the charity have supported over 1700 animals and raised over a quarter of a million pounds.

Dog owner Victoria Knox attended the spooky walk with her dog Chester who has received attention on social media for his disability.

She said: "We actually get so many people coming up to us and asking what happened to him and they want to tell us how amazing it is to see him so happy.

"He has got his own Instagram page so actually some people do know who he is when they approach us, which is a bit strange when people are shouting your dog's name across the street.

Another dog owner at the event, Sally Brien, said: "[My dog] was just not wanting to be at home. She was just constantly wanting to be out and just loving life."

