Sting has announced he will perform at Lincoln Castle next summer.

He will bring his 'STING 3.0' world tour to Lincoln on June 24 next year, and be joined by guitarist and longtime collaborator, Dominic Miller, and drummer Chris Maas (Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers).

The 17-time Grammy Award winner joins a host of artists who will be performing at the iconic site in 2024, including Rag’n’Bone Man, The Stranglers, Olly Murs, Simple Minds and UB40.

The headline concerts are part of an ongoing partnership with Lincolnshire County Council andLive Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor to bring world class artists to perform in thisoutstanding historic location.

Lincoln Castle welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors every year Credit: ITV News

The performance will feature hits and rarities from Sting's timeless discography. Sting is known for his work as a solo artist and as the frontman and songwriter in the seminal group The Police.

Cllr Lindsey Cawrey, executive member for culture at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Sting is one of our greatest living singer-songwriters and having his concert here puts Lincoln Castle firmly on the global live music map!

“We absolutely cannot wait to welcome Sting to Lincoln, and I’m sure there are thousands offans across the region and beyond who will be desperate to get tickets to this unique show."

Tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.