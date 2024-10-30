Dame Judi Dench has become Patron of the Yorkshire Macular Degeneration Fund, which supports research into vision loss and blindness.

The fund, which was set up a year ago by the University of Hull and works in partnership with Hull York Medical School, raises money for research into age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

AMD is a progressive eye disease that affects around 700,000 older adults in the UK. It impacts the central area of vision, and it can make activities such as reading, driving, watching television, and recognising faces difficult.

Dame Judi Dench has spoken publicly about her AMD diagnosis and how she has made changes to her life to address some of the challenges it presents.

Dame Judi Dench, Patron of the Yorkshire Macular Degeneration Fund, said: "York holds a special place in my heart as I was born and raised in the city, and I was delighted to learn that the fund will boost the first class research being done by Hull York Medical School and the University of York on early diagnosis and treatment of age-related macular degeneration."

The funding has allowed the university to appoint two postgraduate researchers.

Professor Richard Gale, Professor of Ophthalmology at Hull York Medical School, said: "There is a real need for further research funding to help us to gain a better understanding of the disease, support earlier detection and better treatments.

"Our research has already shown that early detection of wet AMD can lead to better vision and quality of life years after its identification.

“We strive to improve the lives of people with AMD through research, and it is also important to develop and inspire researchers of the future."

