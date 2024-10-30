A man from Barnsley who broke into a home and stole presents days after Christmas has been jailed.

The homeowner returned from work on 30 December last year to find his home in Goldthorpe had been ransack, with the window in the back door of the house being smashed.

The television, a new electric toothbrush, which was bought as a gift, and a crate of beer had been taken.

When police arrived, blood was discovered on the blinds near another smashed window. The blood linked to prolific burglar Luke Smith being arrested.

The 28-year-old, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary dwelling and theft at Sheffield Crown Court on 7 October. He was jailed for 876 days at the same court last Tuesday, 22 October.

PC Shirt, the officer in charge of this case, said: “The evidence against Smith in this case was overwhelming. He made no effort to cover his tracks while targeting unsuspecting homeowners during the festive period and will now face the consequences of his actions.”

