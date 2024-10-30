A Leeds man who strangled and killed his girlfriend with a TV wire has been jailed.

George Chalmers, 54, murdered his partner of six months Ruth Baker at his flat in Tempest Road, Beeston, in March this year.

He finally pleaded guilty to murder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm on Wednesday and Leeds Crown Court heard how he had violently and viciously attacked Ruth after a night of drinking.

The court heard it was not the first time Chalmers had assaulted Ruth, who had given him a second chance. In November last year, she was left with bruising and black eyes after he attacked her during a romantic getaway close to her home in Carlisle.

Chalmers, of Tempest Road, Leeds was jailed for a minimum term of 17 years and six months at Leeds Crown Court today (30 October) for the murder of Ruth Baker at his house earlier this year.

Recorder of Leeds His Honour Judge Guy Kearl, said: "Ruth Baker was aged 48. She was killed by you. She was a mother, a grandmother and at the time you killed her she lived with her youngest daughter.

"This was a sustained attack where physical injuries were inflicted upon her. You have a history of violence towards women. It can only be described as a savage and brutal attack."

Speaking after sentencing, Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Emma Winfield, said: "Our sympathies remain with the family of Ruth Baker at this very sad time.

"We hope that they can take some comfort in knowing that Chalmers has now been jailed for life."

Ruth's family issued a statement urging 'people who find themselves stuck in an unsafe relationship to find the strength to seek out support and find bravery to out before they too are taken from us unnecessarily.'

