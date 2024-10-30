Over one hundred burn marks, "curse inscriptions" and "witch marks" have been discovered at a heritage property in Gainsborough.

The discovery was made at Gainsborough Old Hall in Lincolnshire and the marks are believed to be the most identified at any of English Heritage's 400 sites.

About 20 carvings have been found etched into the walls. It's believed by some that they call on the Virgin Mary for protection and protect against evil.

Rare "curse inscriptions" were also found at the site, once visited by Henry VIII and his then Queen, Catherine Howard.

It's believed some of the inscriptions would trap demons. Credit: English Heritage

English Heritage believes the carvings must have been made around the time William Hickman owned the hall, as in one inscription, Hickman’s name is written upside down.

The charity's head of collections, Kevin Booth said it's "astonishing" that secrets like this are still able to be discovered.

"The Old Hall has undoubtedly had a tumultuous past," he added. "Why it's the scene of quite such a high concentration of protective carvings remains a mystery."

Majority of the carvings and burn marks were found in the servants' wing.

Thousands of visitors are expected across English Heritage sites over the Halloween period, but this new discovery makes Gainsborough's Old Hall a contender for the spookiest of them all.

Gainsborough Old Hall was once visited by Henry VIII and his then Queen, Catherine Howard. Credit: English Heritage

