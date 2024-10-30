A Sheffield shop worker has been stabbed after trying to stop a thief from stealing a charity box.

Officers were called to the Firth Park area of the city this morning, 30 October, to reports of a serious assault.

Staff from the store had followed and caught a suspect after a charity box was stolen from the front counter.

During the incident, an employee in his 20s was stabbed and another was bitten on the hand.

Police recovered a knife from the scene and arrested a 40-year-old woman on suspicion of assault and robbery. She remains in police custody.

The man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector, Alec Gibbons said: "Retail workers should not have to face threatening behaviour or violence in the workplace, and it's incidents like this that show how retail crime is not victimless.

"Our force recently supported the national Safer Business Action Week to combat retail crime, and we will continue to take all reports of shoplifting incredibly seriously as it is a crime we simply will not tolerate in South Yorkshire."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.