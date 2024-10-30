A boy aged 15 and a 21-year-old man have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in the early hours of this morning.

Officers say a BMW R1150 GS motorbike was travelling along Kingsway in Scunthorpe at around 1am today, 30 Ocotber, when the rider is believed to have lost control, causing the rider and pillion passenger to leave the bike.

Both were taken to hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries.

Officers believe that the motorbike was stolen yesterday, before the collision. The 21-year-old has been been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

The A18 on Kingsway, between the junction of Brumby Wood Lane and Church Lane, was closed at the time to allow emergency services to work safely.

