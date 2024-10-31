Bradford Interchange bus station has been given a reopening date after fears it would be permanently closed.

The station and concourse were closed in January to protect the public and carry out thorough surveys on the structure after some concrete fell in the basement.

Following the closure, structural surveys indicated the interchange could safely reopen with "mitigation measures in place."

The lower concourse of the Interchange has been open to rail passengers since Monday.

The station is now set to reopen on January 5, it has been confirmed.

The bus station was closed in the interest of public safety.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin acknowledged the difficulty it has caused for people in Bradford, but said safety was the priority.

"I’m delighted that the Bradford Interchange bus station will reopen in the new year.

"I recognise the closure has caused real hardship for people in Bradford, but safety has always been my number one priority – and we couldn’t reopen the bus station until we were absolutely sure it was safe to do so."

However six bus stands out of a total 29 will stay out of action until at least April 2025, due to ongoing resurfacing works, meaning some services will remain on-street until that time.

Real time information will also be unavailable until at least February, while new bus timetables are being developed for services moving back to the Interchange.

Extra staff will be deployed at the bus station, and printed information will be available at every bus stop to keep passengers informed.

Leader of Bradford Council, Cllr Susan Hinchcliffe said it will make life a lot easier for residents and businesses alike.

