Illegal fireworks being advertised for sale on social media have been seized from house in Wakefield.

The force received reports the fireworks, which posed "a serious risk to the safety of residents", were being stored at a home on Peacock Avenue.

When they arrived the occupant refused to attend and co-operate with the enquiries being made.

Using preserved powers, officers eventually gained entry and the building was searched, where they found over 175kg of illegal fireworks.

Some of the items were of the T4 classification, meaning they are not for general use or sale and should only be deployed in large scale, professional run events.

All the fireworks were removed by specially trained officers and are now being stored safely.

Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Joint investigations are ongoing by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Inspector Paul Fraser has urged people to only purchase fireworks from reputable, registered suppliers:

"Had these fireworks have exploded in the house then there would no doubt have been a major incident and potentially loss of life or life-changing injuries suffered by anybody in the vicinity.

"It is beyond reckless to act in this way and place people at high risk of harm for the purposes of greed. I would urge people to only ever purchase fireworks from reputable, registered suppliers."

West Yorkshire Fire Service have also urged people to attend organised displays rather than setting them off at home.

