Two people who helped the teenager killers hide clothes and possible murder weapons have been jailed.

Shereen Brown, 40, and Javayne John, 22, helped dispose of the evidence linked to the murder of Huddersfield schoolboy Khayrie Mclean in 2022.

The 17-year-old was walking on Woodhouse Hill during the afternoon of September 21, when he was approached and stabbed in the chest by teenagers Jakele Pusey and Jovani Harriott.

Khayri received first aid at the scene and taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he later died despite having surgery.

The pair were jailed for life for murder last year.

Khayri Mclean was stabbed to death in September 2022. Credit: Family handout

The prosecution believed the teenage killers had changed their clothing and left them in the bags before making their way from the area.

CCTV recovered by police in the aftermath of the murders showed both Javayne John and Shereen Brown carrying bags thought to contain the clothing worn by Khayri’s killers as well as other items linked to the crime.

Prosecution said Brown went to the footpath used by the killers shortly before the attack. It was said she moved bags on the day of the killing.

Neither the bags, or the murder weapon, have been found.

During the trial, Leeds Crown Court heard Brown is godmother to Pusey and John is Pusey's half-brother.

Brown also sent deposits of money to him while he was in custody following the murder, and she had been having several calls with various members of Jakele and Jovani's families.

The court was told Brown's possible motivation as having been "misplaced loyalty" while John's actions appeared to be out of "instinct borne out of his love for his brother."

CCTV footage shows them carrying bags into an alleyway close to some woodland. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Brown and John were jailed for committing an act or series of acts with the intent to pervert the course of justice.

Ms Brown, of Dewhirst Road, was handed a 30 month sentence, while Mr John of Smith Way, was jailed for 20 months.

The judge told the pair they will have to serve up to half of their sentences in custody before being released on licence.

Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes said perverting the court of justice is an extremely serious crime:

"It is difficult to think of a more extreme example than trying to assist two killers evade arrest for the brutal murder of a schoolboy in broad daylight.

"I hope these convictions demonstrate that we will leave no stone unturned... and serve as a warning to anyone tempted to assist an offender to evade justice that you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.