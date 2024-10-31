Play Brightcove video

Watch the report by ITV Journalist Michael Billington

A speeding driver, branded "self-centred, selfish and arrogant" by a judge, has had his jail sentence increased after killing his girlfriend while under the influence of alcohol and laughing gas.

Connor Malpass from Doncaster was jailed for ten years and six month in August for 10 years and six months for causing the death of Natasha Woroch and seriously injuring two other passengers.

The 25-year-old was driving 50mph above the speed limit in a 30mph zone before the crash in Belton, North Lincolnshire, in 2023.

He had been drinking and been inhaling Nitrous Oxide, commonly known as laughing gas.

It is said he completely ignored the pleas of his passengers to slow down.

Speaking to ITV Calendar, Natasha's mother, Rachel Jarvis, said she was heartbroken.

"You don't ever think you will lose a child, your heart does actually break, it's true. My heart hurts and I don't think it will be any different."

In the aftermath of the crash, Malpass was seen on CCTV trying to retrieve a watch he had given his girlfriend and telling a friend to hide a backpack filled with alcohol and laughing gas.

Rachel added, "I wanted to be there for her and he wasn't, he didn't try to help Natasha, he didn't try and give her CPR, didn't hold her in her arms, he was just looking out for himself.

"He didn't get hurt, he's didn't get killed, it's my daughter, their sister who has lost a life."

The solicitor general argued the sentence was "unduly lenient" and the sentence was increased 13 years and six months on Wednesday by the Court of Appeal.

Natasha's family welcomed the increased jail time as "some sense of justice."

"Nothing's ever going to bring Natasha back, we've dealt with that from day one, but having some sense of justice does give you peace. "