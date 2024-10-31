A 16-year-old girl has been sentenced for violent disorder, after throwing a piece of concrete at police during the Rotherham Riots in August.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was part of the mob who launched a "torrent of abuse" at South Yorkshire police who were protecting the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Manvers, which was housing asylum seekers.

One of the officers within the police cordon witnessed the girl picking up a piece of concrete from the floor before throwing it towards officers.

Her actions were caught on body-worn video as well as a video clip which was posted online, which ultimately led to the teenager's arrest.

When arrested, she claimed she did nothing wrong. However, when presented with evidence, she apologised for her behaviour, labelling it "incredibly silly."

The disorder was one of a number of riots across the UK sparked by protests held in the wake of the murders of three girls in Southport.

So far, a 13-year-old boy is the youngest person to be convicted over the trouble outside the South Yorkshire hotel.

The 16-year-old girl pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Sheffield Youth Court on 2 October before appearing for sentencing on October 30.

The teenager was handed a 12-month intensive referral order and told to pay £111 in costs.

