Two more people have been arrested in connection with a man who was stabbed to death in Bradford.

23-year-old Luqman Ishfaq died in hospital after being stabbed in Barlow Street on Monday October 21.

Prior to the stabbing, police said there was an incident of violent disorder took place on Barkerend Road involving a VW Golf which was occupied by Mr Ishfaq.

The four occupants of the Golf then fled the vehicle and were chased by a group of men, some of whom were armed with weapons.

Luqman Ishfaq was beaten and stabbed on Barlow Street before the suspects then fled the scene.

Four vehicles have been recovered from the scene for forensic examination.

The two men, aged 22 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of murder over the last week. The 27-year-old has since been released on bail.

Eight other men aged between 22 and 44 who had previously been arrested in connection with the investigation have been released on bail.

Officers are urging anyone with any information or footage to come forward.

In a tribute, Mr Ishfaq's family said he was a "kind-hearted and loyal man:"

"Luqman was a much-loved son, brother and friend to so many. The pain we feel from this loss is immeasurable. As a family we are all truly devastated that he has been so cruelly taken from us."

